MILAN/ROME, April 7 The board of Italian broadcaster Mediaset will examine a deal with French media group Vivendi at a meeting on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter said, without giving details.

One of the sources said a statement on the matter was expected after market close on Friday.

Vivendi and Mediaset declined to comment.

Mediaset shares rose earlier this week following media reports the group was close to agreeing a share swap with Vivendi as part of a deal which would also see the French group take control of Mediaset's pay-TV unit Premium.

A third source said the board meeting was expected to start at 1500 GMT.

A deal with Mediaset, owned by the family of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, would strengthen Vivendi's position in Italy as it seeks to create a content heavyweight to rival Sky and Netflix in southern Europe.

Loss-making Premium has 2 million subscribers, many drawn to its sports channels.

In 2014 it bought exclusive rights to broadcast Champions League football matches in Italy for an estimated 700 million euros ($796 million), stretching its cost base but giving it an advantage over Sky. ($1 = 0.8794 euros)