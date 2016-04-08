PARIS, April 8 Vivendi's supervisory board has given the green light for the French media group to buy Italian broadcaster Mediaset's pay-TV business, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Two sources said earlier that the acquisition by Vivendi of Mediaset's 89 percent stake in Mediaset Premium envisaged a share swap between the two companies. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Leigh Thomas)