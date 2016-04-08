BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
PARIS, April 8 Vivendi's supervisory board has given the green light for the French media group to buy Italian broadcaster Mediaset's pay-TV business, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Two sources said earlier that the acquisition by Vivendi of Mediaset's 89 percent stake in Mediaset Premium envisaged a share swap between the two companies. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility