MILAN, March 9 Italian broadcaster Mediaset
is in talks to sell its pay-TV unit to French media
group Vivendi and a deal could be sealed soon, three
sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
One source said that Vivendi is seeking to buy Mediaset's
entire 89 percent stake in the unit, which it would pay half in
cash and half in Vivendi shares.
The remaining 11 percent in Mediaset Premium is held by
Spain's Telefonica, which bought it last year in a deal
valuing the whole company at around 1 billion euros.
The talks are led by Mediaset Chief Executive Pier Silvio
Berlusconi, the son of the former Italian prime minister, and
Vivendi's chairman and top shareholder Vincent Bollore, the
sources added.
"Pier Silvio is determined to sell and a deal could be
signed shortly," one of the sources said. Another source said
the two groups could set up a European joint venture over
content.
Mediaset shares extended their gains after the news and were
up 6 percent at 3.59 euros by 1441 GMT, outperforming a 1.7
percent rise in the European media index.
Vivendi, which is already the top shareholder in Telecom
Italia, declined to comment.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, additional reporting by
Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by
Silvia Aloisi)