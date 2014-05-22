MILAN May 22 An Italian prosecutor has asked
that Mediaset Vice Chairman Pier Silvio Berlusconi, son
of the ex-prime minister, be jailed for three years and two
months for tax fraud over the TV group's broadcasting rights
firm Mediatrade.
Mediatrade has been accused of buying film and television
rights at inflated prices to evade 10 million euros ($13.7
million) in taxes in 2004.
Prosecutor Fabio De Pasquale also asked for a three-year and
four-month sentence for Mediaset Chairman Fedele Confalonieri.
Pier Silvio Berlusconi, eldest son of former prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi, and Confalonieri have always denied any
wrongdoing.
Other hearings, including in June to allow defence lawyers
to make their speeches, are due to take place before a judge
rules on the prosecutor's requests.
Defence lawyers had no immediate comment, while Mediaset,
which is controlled by the Berlusconi family via holding company
Fininvest, declined to comment on Thursday.
In March last year, Italy's highest appeals court upheld a
ruling clearing Silvio Berlusconi of tax fraud charges in
connection with the same case.
($1 = 0.7318 Euros)
