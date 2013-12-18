MILAN Dec 18 Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset is considering merging its pay-tv operations in its core Italian and Spanish markets in one company, it said on Wednesday.

Mediaset said the plan entailed the creation of a new company holding 100 percent of its Italian pay-tv business Mediaset Premium and the 22 percent stake it holds in Spain's Digital Plus. It may also seek an industrial and financial partnership.

"The evaluation will examine international development potential, possible synergies, the expansion of over-the-top services, as well as the eventual involvement of industrial and/or financial partners in the newco," it said in a note. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)