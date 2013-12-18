* Potential merger could lead to stake sale
* New company would hold 100 pct of Mediaset Premium
* Deal could help Mediaset attract partners, resources
MILAN, Dec 18 Mediaset, Italy's biggest
commercial television broadcaster, is considering merging its
pay-TV operations in its core Italian and Spanish markets,
paving the way for a possible sale of a stake in the new
company, it said on Wednesday.
The plan envisages the creation of a new company holding 100
percent of Italian pay-TV business Mediaset Premium and the 22
percent stake Mediaset holds in Spain's Digital Plus, the
company said.
Digital Plus is 56 percent controlled by Spain's Prisa
while another 22 percent is held by Spanish telecoms
giant Telefonica.
Mediaset, controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi, said it may also seek an industrial and financial
partnership for the new company, without elaborating.
"The evaluation will examine international development
potential, possible synergies, the expansion of over-the-top
services, as well as the eventual involvement of industrial
and/or financial partners" in the new company, it said in a
statement.
Mediaset's core advertising business has been hit hard by a
long recession, while loss-making Mediaset Premium has been
facing fierce competition from financially stronger rival Sky
Italia, a unit of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
Bernstein analyst Claudio Aspesi said the deal could help
Mediaset attract partners and bring on board fresh resources to
invest in new business models and products.
""The benefits of a cross border pay-TV operation, such as
those stemming from sharing know-how and jointly negotiating TV
rights, could be greater than the cost of creating it," he said.
Mediaset shares ended down 0.55 percent on Wednesday,
underperforming a 1.2 percent gain by Milan's blue-chip index.