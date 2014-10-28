MILAN Oct 28 Talks between Italian broadcaster
Mediaset and Al Jazeera and Vivendi to buy a
stake in its pay-TV business are slowing down due partly to the
high valuation of the asset, sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
Telefonica's 11 percent stake purchase of
Mediaset's pay-TV arm Mediaset Premium in July valued the
business at 900 million euros.
"Mediaset is working to find a partner but nothing has been
decided yet," one of the sources said.
A source said Qatar's Al Jazeera was put off when
Telefonica's acquisition of a stake in Premium raised the price
it would have to pay.
For Vivendi, a source said there would not be a deal either
in the mid- or short-term given its focus on acquiring a stake
in Telecom Italia.
Mediaset Deputy Chairman Pier Silvio Berlusconi said in July
the company was in talks with Vivendi, Al Jazeera and others to
cooperate in the pay-TV business.
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Oleg Vukmanovic)