MILAN Oct 28 Talks over the sale of a stake in
Italian broadcaster Mediaset's pay-TV business with Al
Jazeera and Vivendi are slowing down due partly to its
high price tag, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
"Mediaset is working to find a partner, but nothing has been
decided yet," one of the sources said.
Another source said Qatar's Al Jazeera was put off when the
sale of a stake in Mediaset Premium to Telefonica
raised the price it would have to pay.
Spain's Telefonica in July bought 11 percent of of Mediaset
Premium in a deal that valued the business at 900 million euros
($1.2 billion).
A source on Vivendi said a deal was not likely either in the
mid- or short-term.
Another source added the French media company was focussed
on taking a stake in another Italian company, Telecom Italia
, as part of a deal to sell its Brazilian broadband
provider GVT to Telefonica. <ID:nL1N0RK2CT>
Mediaset and Vivendi declined to comment. Al Jazeera could
not be immediately reached for comment.
Mediaset Deputy Chairman Pier Silvio Berlusconi said in July
the company was in talks with Vivendi, Al Jazeera and others to
cooperate in the pay-TV business.
(1 US dollar = 0.7849 euro)
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, additional reporting by
Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris and Amena Bakr in Dubai; editing by
Jane Baird)