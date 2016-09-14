MILAN, Sept 14 Sky Italia, a unit of Sky Plc , is not interested in buying Mediaset's pay-TV unit Premium, Sky Italia CEO Andrea Zappia said on Wednesday.

Broadcaster Mediaset, owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is suing France's Vivendi for damages after the group backed away from a deal signed in April to buy the whole of Premium.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; writing by Francesca Landini)