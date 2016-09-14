BRIEF- Uzabase unit announces business alliance with Dow Jones & Company in U.S.
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
MILAN, Sept 14 Sky Italia, a unit of Sky Plc , is not interested in buying Mediaset's pay-TV unit Premium, Sky Italia CEO Andrea Zappia said on Wednesday.
Broadcaster Mediaset, owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is suing France's Vivendi for damages after the group backed away from a deal signed in April to buy the whole of Premium.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; writing by Francesca Landini)
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.30 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26