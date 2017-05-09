BRIEF-Tongding Interconnection Information to sell 6 pct stake in Hangzhou IT firm for 55.9 mln yuan
MILAN May 9 Italy's private broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday it expected to report both an operating and net profit this year after a strong improvement in the first quarter.
The Milan-based TV group said operating profit in the January-March period rose to 76.6 million euros ($83 million)from 21.4 million the previous year, despite a 2.5 percent drop in net revenues.
The broadcaster, controlled by the family of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said it expected group-wide advertising revenues to keep growing after ad sales in Italy rose 2.4 percent in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)
TAIPEI, June 20 Taiwan's export orders for May, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. MAY REUTERS APRIL POLL Export orders (y/y pct) +9.1 +6.85 +7.4 Export orders from China +14.5 +13.8 Export orders from U.S. +10.2