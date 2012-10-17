MILAN Oct 17 Italy's No.1 commercial
broadcaster Mediaset has delayed the board meeting to
approve its nine-month results by one week to Nov. 13, the
company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement, which did not give a reason for the delay,
comes after a strong rise in Mediaset's share price over the
last few days on the back of speculation about foreign interest.
A spokesperson for Mediaset, which is controlled by former
prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Shares in Mediaset rose more than 6 percent on Tuesday to
their highest since Sept 24, boosted by ongoing talk of foreign
investors' interest in doing business with the company.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)