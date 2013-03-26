Fitch Downgrades Reliance Communications to 'CCC'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Reliance Communications Limited's (Rcom) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'CCC' from 'B+'. Fitch has also downgraded the rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'. The Rating Watch Negative on the IDRs and notes, which has been in place since December 2016, has been remov