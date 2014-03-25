MILAN, March 25 Italy's biggest broadcaster
Mediaset returned to an annual profit of 8.9 million
euros ($12.3 million) in 2013 and core profit beat expectations
thanks to cost cutting and lower impairments.
The company, controlled by former Italian prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi, said advertising sales in Italy in the first
three months of 2014 were still slightly negative but improved
strongly in April.
It said it was hard to make a reliable forecast on
advertising trends in its core Italian and Spanish markets for
the whole of 2014.
In 2013, revenues fell about 8 percent to 3.41 billion
euros, while operating profit, or earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT), stood at 246 million euros against a loss of 235
million euros in 2012, the company said in a statement.
A Thomson Reuters consensus indicated 2013 revenues of 3.44
billion euros and an EBIT of 206 million euros.
In 2012 the company posted its first ever annual net loss of
287 million euros due write-downs on sports TV rights.
($1 = 0.7258 Euros)
