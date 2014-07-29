MILAN, July 29 Italy's biggest broadcaster
Mediaset reported a net loss in the first half, as solid
results at its Spanish unit failed to offset falling domestic
revenues.
The company, which is controlled by former Italian prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi, reported a first-half net loss of
20.5 million euros ($27.49 million), down from a net profit of
30.1 million euros in the same period last year.
Its consolidated revenues fell to 1.72 billion euros from
1.74 billion, as Italy's economy struggles to emerge from a long
recession, weighing on TV advertising spending, the group's main
source of income.
Mediaset said it was unable to make reliable predictions
about its full-year results given the economic situation in
Italy, adding that the visibility on advertising spending
remained poor.
Its Spanish unit Mediaset Espana posted a 58.6
percent rise in core profits last week, helped by rising
revenues.
($1 = 0.7458 Euros)
