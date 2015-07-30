MILAN, July 30 Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset said advertising sales for July and August in its home market were positive but it was hard to predict results for the year due to low market visibility and economic volatility.

After a series of negative quarters, the group controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Thursday Italian advertising sales were broadly flat in the second quarter compared to a year earlier.

In the first half, domestic revenues totalled 1.24 billion euros ($1.35 billion) from 1.25 billion euros a year ago.

Solid growth in Spain helped Mediaset to post a first-half profit of 24.3 million euros, against a loss a year ago.

Mediaset is benefiting from cost cuts enforced to help weather Italy's longest post-war recession but it faces higher spending in TV rights to retain viewers as competition from online rivals such as Netflix intensifies.

Investors' attention is turning to the advertising outlook and possible partnerships to share the burden of costly rights now that this year's share price rally is losing steam.

($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)