MILAN, April 19 Italian private broadcaster
Mediaset said on Wednesday the failed sale of its pay-TV
unit Premium to France's Vivendi hit the group's 2016
accounts by 341.3 million euros ($365 million).
In July 2016 Vivendi pulled out of a 800-million euro
contract that would give it full control of Premium, claiming
the unit's business plan was unrealistic.
Milan-based Mediaset said the U-turn by the French media
group resulted in "a series of extraordinary one-off charges"
amounting to 269.3 million euros at the operating profit level,
bogged down further by an additional loss of 72 million euros.
It did not elaborate further.
Despite posting a 2016 operating loss of 189.2 million
euros, the broadcaster, whose top shareholder is the family of
former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said it expected to
return to profit in 2017.
($1 = 0.9341 euros)
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Agnieszka Flak)