* Returns to dividend of 0.02 euros after two years

* Sees Italy advertising sales up 2-4 percent in 2015

* 2014 net profit trebles to 23.7 mln euros, misses forecasts (Recasts, adds CFO quote, details)

MILAN, March 24 Italian broadcaster Mediaset will resume paying dividends after a two-year hiatus, encouraged by a recovery in Spain and expectations of growth in its domestic business.

The company, which is controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, had been cutting costs to weather a long economic recession in Italy while facing strong competition from satellite and digital rivals.

After two years of lacklustre results and no dividends, Mediaset said it would return to investors 22.7 million euros ($25 million), or 0.02 euros per share, after 2014 net profit almost trebled to 23.7 million euros. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected net profit of 66 million euros.

"We consider the worst to be over... The size of the dividend is not material, it's more a sign of confidence in the future," Chief Financial Officer Marco Giordani said on a conference call.

Shares in Mediaset rose 3.2 percent on Tuesday before the results were released after the market close.

Giordani, who has been CFO of the Milan-based group since 2000, said there would be no more cost cutting but profitability needed to increase before Mediaset returned to its old dividend policy of returning all its cash flow to investors.

Mediaset expects Italian advertising revenue, its main source of income, to grow between 2 percent and 4 percent this year after falling 3.8 percent to 2.1 billion euros in 2014.

Besides the heavy cost cutting, Mediaset had also been looking for a partner to strengthen its pay-TV business where it faces higher costs for much needed soccer rights.

Giordani said the talks over a possible partnership had ended without success because suitors were interested in buying out the whole business, while Mediaset was only looking to sell a minority stake. ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Claudia Cristoferi; editing by Susan Thomas)