MILAN Nov 13 Italy's biggest broadcaster
Mediaset sees opportunities for consolidation on the
market but no deal is expected in the short term, its chief
financial officer said on Tuesday.
"There have been many discussions about possible
consolidation. There is nothing I would envisage in the coming
weeks," Marco Giordani told conference call, when asked about a
possible partnership for its loss-making pay-TV unit.
"Nothing is in the negotiation stage and nothing will happen
in the short term," Giordani said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Mediaset announced a boost to its
cost-cutting programme as it reported its first quarterly loss
ever.
Mediaset competes with News Corp's Sky Italia in
the pay television sector.