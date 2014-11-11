MILAN Nov 11 Mediaset CFO Marco
Giordani said on Tuesday he did not expect a deal for a new
investor in the Italian group's pay TV business Mediaset Premium
to be reached shortly.
"Do not expect a deal shortly," he told an analyst
conference call following the release of quarterly results.
He said the group was in talks with many operators and not
only with Vivendi and Al Jazeera.
Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters in October
talks with Al Jazeera and Vivendi over the sale of a stake in
Mediaset Premium were slowing down due partly to its high price
tag.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka FLak)