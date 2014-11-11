MILAN Nov 11 Italian broadcaster Mediaset
will spin off its pay-TV business Mediaset Premium at
the start of December, CFO Marco Giordani said on Tuesday,
sticking to plans to carry out the move by year-end.
During a conference call with analysts following the release
of quarterly results, Giordani said the group was in talks with
third parties for possible commercial deals, without naming
anyone.
He said there were no news on possible new industrial
investors in Mediaset Premium following a deal earlier this year
that gave Spanish phone group Telefonica an 11 percent
stake in the business.
