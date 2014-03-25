MILAN, March 25 Mediaset is not studying any sale of a stake in its Italian pay-TV business Mediaset Premium even though it has received unsolicited acquisition proposals, CFO Marco Giordani said on Tuesday.

"We are not planning to sell any stake in Mediaset Premium at present. Maybe in the future," Giordani told analysts during a conference call.

There has been speculation Mediaset could sell a stake in the business to help pay for costly soccer rights.

In December the group announced plans to combine its pay-TV operations in its core Italian and Spanish markets saying the deal could pave the way for the involvement of a partner. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)