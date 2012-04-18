COLOGNO MONZESE, Italy, April 18 Key domestic
advertising revenues at Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster
Mediaset posted a fall of around 10 percent in the first
quarter, the chief executive indicated on Wednesday.
"We more or less kept up with the trend recorded in January,
which was not so bad compared to the market," CEO Giuliano
Adreani said at a press conference after a shareholder meeting.
Nielsen data show Mediaset posted a drop of around 10
percent in advertising sales in its core domestic market.
By 1150, shares in Mediaset lost 2.7 percent, slightly
underperfoming a 2.5 percent fall in Milan's leading blue-chip
stock index.
