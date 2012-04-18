COLOGNO MONZESE, Italy, April 18 Key domestic advertising revenues at Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset posted a fall of around 10 percent in the first quarter, the chief executive indicated on Wednesday.

"We more or less kept up with the trend recorded in January, which was not so bad compared to the market," CEO Giuliano Adreani said at a press conference after a shareholder meeting.

Nielsen data show Mediaset posted a drop of around 10 percent in advertising sales in its core domestic market.

By 1150, shares in Mediaset lost 2.7 percent, slightly underperfoming a 2.5 percent fall in Milan's leading blue-chip stock index. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi)