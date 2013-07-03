MILAN, July 3 Shares in Italian broadcaster
Mediaset rose 1.8 percent on Wednesday after the company
forecast its first monthly advertising revenue growth in almost
two years.
Former premier Silvio Berlusconi's TV company sees
advertising revenue rising 3 percent in July after racking up 22
months of declining sales, it said in a statement.
Advertising sales in Italy have sagged during the country's
longest recession since World War Two.
In the first quarter Mediaset reported domestic advertising
revenues down 19 percent.
(Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)