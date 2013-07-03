MILAN, July 3 Shares in Italian broadcaster Mediaset rose 1.8 percent on Wednesday after the company forecast its first monthly advertising revenue growth in almost two years.

Former premier Silvio Berlusconi's TV company sees advertising revenue rising 3 percent in July after racking up 22 months of declining sales, it said in a statement.

Advertising sales in Italy have sagged during the country's longest recession since World War Two.

In the first quarter Mediaset reported domestic advertising revenues down 19 percent. (Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)