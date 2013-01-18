MILAN Jan 18 Italy's largest commercial broadcaster Mediaset said on Friday it had no new information to explain recent share price movements.

Mediaset, owned by former prime minister and centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi, saw its shares hit highs of more than nine months on Friday, with traders citing short covering.

"The company has no new information to give to the market compared to what it has communicated previously," Mediaset said in a statement issued at the behest of market regulator Consob.

Mediaset shares, which have gained more than 25 percent in the last month, were up 7 percent at 2.04 euros by 1324 GMT.

Berlusconi has been gaining ground in opinion polls since the beginning of the year. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)