EU mergers and takeovers (May 31)
BRUSSELS, May 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
MILAN May 9 Shares of Italian broadcaster Mediaset fell 3.2 percent at opening after a Milan appeals court upheld a four-year sentence for tax fraud against former prime minister and centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday.
Berlusconi is Mediaset's controlling shareholder. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
BRUSSELS, May 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* On May 31, co provided a communication to newsroom employees with respect to a planned workforce reduction - SEC filing