* French publication says Vivendi looking at buying Mediaset

* Traders say report boosting Mediaset shares (Adds details)

MILAN/PARIS April 27 Shares in Mediaset rose as much as 7 percent in brisk trade on Monday with traders citing a report that French media group Vivendi would be interested in buying Italy's biggest private commercial broadcaster.

French publication La Lettre de l'Expansion said on Monday that Vivendi is "actively looking" at a purchase of Mediaset, which is owned by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, as well as Europacorp, one of the leading independent film studios in Europe.

The report added that Berlusconi would like to refocus his media business on books and press through his publishing company Mondadori.

Shares in Mediaset were up 6.4 percent at 4.6 euros by 1036 GMT after being briefly suspended from trade for excessive gains and reaching their highest in seven days. Mediaset has a market capitalisation of more than 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion).

Vivendi and Mediaset declined to comment while no one could be reached for comment at Fininvest, the holding company that controls Mediaset.

Traders said the shares had earlier also been boosted by a Reuters report that Mediaset had been approached by the Italian unit of Sky Plc to buy its pay-TV business Mediaset Premium. Vivendi and Qatar's Al Jazeera are also said to be interested in the unit, which last year won exclusive broadcasting rights for the Champions League in Italy through 2018.

There has already been intense speculation about how Vivendi might deploy its 15 billion euro-cash pile to become a European powerhouse in the media industry after selling its French, Brazilian and Moroccan telecoms interests and other businesses deemed to be non-core.

Mediobanca Securities said in a report this month that Mediaset could be an interesting strategic option for Vivendi, which is also set to become the biggest shareholder in Italy's biggest phone company, Telecom Italia, with an 8.3 percent voting stake. ($1 = 0.9224 euros) (Reporting by Massimo Gaia and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)