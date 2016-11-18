MILAN Nov 18 Italian broadcaster Mediaset
and rival Sky are in contact over a possible
deal concerning Mediaset's pay-TV unit after an agreement to
sell the unit to Vivendi collapsed, two sources close
to the matter said on Friday.
France's Vivendi abandoned in July its 800 million-euro deal
to buy loss-making Mediaset Premium, throwing the unit into
crisis months before its rights to air Italian and Champions
League soccer, its main drawcard, will be back on the market.
Mediaset and Sky's Italian subsidiary have denied being in
formal talks for Mediaset Premium. No such negotiations can
begin until Mediaset and France's Vivendi resolve a legal
dispute over their soured deal, said a third source familiar
with the situation.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giancarlo Navach, Writing by
Giulia Segreti)