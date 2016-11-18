* Mediaset, Vivendi in dispute after Premium deal failed
* Sky talks to start after Vivendi dispute resolved-source
* Both Mediaset and Sky have denied formal talks
By Elvira Pollina and Giancarlo Navach
MILAN, Nov 18 Italian broadcaster Mediaset
and rival Sky are in contact over a possible
deal concerning Mediaset's pay-TV arm after an agreement to sell
the unit to Vivendi collapsed, two sources close to the
matter said on Friday.
France's Vivendi abandoned in July its 800 million euro
($847 million) deal to buy loss-making Mediaset Premium,
throwing the unit into crisis months before its rights to air
Italian and Champions League soccer, its main drawcard, will be
back on the market.
Mediaset and Sky's Italian subsidiary have denied being in
formal talks over Premium. No such negotiations can begin until
Mediaset and France's Vivendi resolve a legal dispute over their
soured deal, said a third source familiar with the situation.
If Mediaset Premium cannot salvage its deal with Vivendi
quickly, it may need to find another partner. Alone, it would
struggle to bid again for the rights to air Champions League and
Italy's top-flight Serie A matches.
The rights to both expire in 2018. They are due to go up for
auction again in the first half of next year.
"There has been contact to understand what to do beyond
2018," one source said, declining to elaborate.
Sky has denied interest in buying Mediaset Premium, though
there has been persistent media speculation that it could step
in if the Vivendi deal is finally scrapped.
There are also signs Sky and Mediaset are drawing closer. On
Tuesday, Mediaset's production unit, Medusa, sold exclusive
rights to Sky Italia for its upcoming movie season.
Mediaset, controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi, is suing Vivendi for damages and is asking Milan
judges to enforce the pay-TV contract signed in April. The case
is expected to start in March.
On Friday, Mediaset said it had dropped an additional
request for a court to order the seizure of a 3.5 percent stake
in Vivendi.
This gives the two sides more time to possibly reach an
out-of-court settlement, according to one source.
There is a possibility that Vivendi could make a revised
offer for Mediaset Premium, but it has little chance of
succeeding, this source said, adding Mediaset would not accept
anything less than a full acquisition offer.
Vivendi declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9443 euros)
