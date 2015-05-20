(Adds Sky Italia comment)
MILAN May 19 Italy's antitrust authority AGCM
is investigating the sale of Serie A soccer rights to Sky Italia
and Mediaset on suspicion the deal may have violated
competition laws and excluded new entrants, the watchdog said on
Tuesday.
Sky Italia, part of Sky Plc, and Mediaset were
awarded rights last June to broadcast matches of the eight main
teams in the top tier of Italian soccer in the three seasons to
2018 after an auction that was delayed by legal complaints from
rivals.
The official outcome of the auction was tweaked in a deal
that gave Sky Italia exclusive rights to broadcast matches of
the other 12 teams in Serie A, a package initially awarded to
Mediaset.
The sale of Serie A soccer rights is worth nearly 1 billion
euros ($1.11 billion) a season.
Mediaset said in a statement on Tuesday that the final
agreements relating to the allocation of the rights had received
the green light from the communications regulator as well as the
competition watchdog.
"Mediaset is absolutely convinced that the allocation of the
TV rights was done correctly," it said.
Sky Italia said late on Tuesday that it is confident it had
operated with integrity throughout the process and is
cooperating fully with the authorities.
The Italian soccer league declined to comment.
In its statement, AGCM said the investigation also involved
the Italian soccer league and Infront, the Swiss-based agency
that managed the auction process. It said the investigation will
have to be completed by the end of April 2016.
An Infront statement said that it is cooperating with AGCM.
As part of its investigation, AGCM said it searched the
offices of the companies involved earlier on Tuesday, helped by
the financial police.
Both Sky Italia and Mediaset already have rights to air
Serie A soccer matches in previous seasons.
($1 = 0.8969 euros)
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, Claudia Cristoferi, Elvira Pollina
and Danilo Masoni; Writing by Danilo Masoni and Francesca
Landini; Editing by David Clarke, Susan Thomas and David
Goodman)