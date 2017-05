MILAN Feb 13 Shares in TV broadcaster Mediaset were halted from trade on Friday after its main shareholder placed a 7.8 percent stake late on Thursday at a discount.

Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's family, sold a 7.8 percent stake in the broadcaster on Thursday at a price of 4.1 euros a share.

Mediaset shares, which closed on Thursday at 4.26 euros, were indicated down 6.1 percent at 0809 GMT at 4.002 euros.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)