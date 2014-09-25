ROME, Sept 25 The idea of an alliance between Italian broadcaster Mediaset and Telecom Italia has been around for some time but is not something that is easy to do, the chairman of Mediaset said on Thursday.

"Everything can be put on the table, it's something that's been kicking aorund for decades, but it's easier said than done," Fedele Confalonieri told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

Bankers have said Telecom Italia might be prepared to pursue a telecom-to-media consolidation plan in Italy via a deal with Mediaset.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes)