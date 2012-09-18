MILAN, Sept 18 Italy's biggest private
broadcaster Mediaset, owned by former Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi, said on Tuesday it had withdrawn from a
contest to buy smaller TV rival Telecom Italia Media.
Telecom Italia Media and its La7 television channel were put
on sale by parent company Telecom Italia to help cut
debt. The deadline to present non-binding offers is Sept. 24.
Mediaset said in a statement that it had expressed interest
in a possbile offer for Telecom Italia Media in June, but had
decided a month later not to go ahead in the sale process.
Shares in TI Media were suspended and indicated up 17
percent on Tuesday after media reports that around 10 companies,
including Mediaset, had expressed an interest in the small
broadcaster.
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi)