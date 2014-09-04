MILAN, Sept 4 Spain's Telefonica has
the right to sell back its 11 percent stake in Mediaset's
pay TV unit Mediaset Premium if the Italian media group
finds another partner for the business, two sources familiar
with the situation told Reuters.
Telefonica bought the stake in July for 100 million euros,
valuing Mediaset Premium at 900 million euros and marking a
further expansion into the pay-TV industry.
"Telefonica has an option to give back its 11 percent in
Premium within six months from its entrance if another partner
comes on board," one of the sources said.
Mediaset and Telefonica declined to comment.
Mediaset Deputy Chairman Pier Silvio Berlusconi said in July
the company was in talks with France's Vivendi, Al
Jazeera and others to cooperate in the pay-TV business.
Vivendi is expected to enter Italy soon via a stake in phone
company Telecom Italia and is hunting for content
deals as part of a fresh strategy championed by chairman Vincent
Bollore.
Analysts have suggested that a partnership between Vivendi,
which owns French pay-TV operator Canal Plus, and Mediaset
Premium could make sense.
