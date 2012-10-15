MILAN Oct 15 Italy's No. 1 commercial
broadcaster Mediaset has attracted interest from a
series of foreign TV groups, two sources said on Monday.
"Mediaset reiterates it has received, as already officially
communicated by top management, various signs of interest from
several foreign TV operators," a source close to the company
said. The source requested anonymity.
Shares in Mediaset rose 3.38 percent to 1.53 euros on Monday
after a press report said Qatari investors could be interested
in buying assets of the firm's parent company, Fininvest
, including Fininvest's soccer club AC Milan.
Recent press reports have spoken of interest from foreign
players for the group - in particular for its pay-TV unit
Mediaset Premium, which is struggling to compete with News
Corp's pay television channel Sky Italia. Russian
investors and the Sheik of Qatar were among those interested,
according to the reports.
"There have been visits to the company, but nothing that was
solicited," a source familiar with matter said. The source
requested anonymity.
Mediaset was not immediately available for a comment.
Mediaset, controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi, said at the beginning of July it had received
expressions of interest for potential partnerships with its
pay-TV business.
Recession, new digital channels and competition from Sky
Italia are taking their toll on Mediaset, whose management is
under pressure to take action to restore investor confidence