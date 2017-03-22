MILAN, March 22 Vivendi supervisory
board member Tarak Ben Ammar said on Wednesday he was ready to
act as a mediator between the French media group and Italian
broadcaster Mediaset in a dispute over a collapsed
pay-TV deal.
Mediaset and Vivendi are engaged in a legal battle after the
French group walked away in July last year from an accord sealed
a few months earlier to buy Mediaset's pay-TV business.
"If they want me I'm always ready to help friends, if they
want to stick with lawyers then they don't need me," Ben Ammar
told journalists in Milan. He is a long-time friend of Silvio
Berlusconi, whose family controls Mediaset. Vivendi's biggest
shareholder is French billionaire Vincent Bollore.
"I hope they can set emotions aside and be rational. Wars
are not good for companies ... So far they haven't talked, but
never say never," Ben Ammar added.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za,
editing by Mark Bendeich)