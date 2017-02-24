PARIS Feb 24 French media giant Vivendi
confirmed on Friday that some of its executives are
being probed by Italian prosecutors, following a complaint by
the top shareholder of Italian broadcaster Mediaset.
"The registration of Vivendi Executives by the Milan public
prosecutor is the result of an unfounded and abusive lawsuit
filed by the Berlusconis," said the group in a statement, citing
the former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's family, which
controls Mediaset.
Vivendi did not provide the names of the executives that are
being investigated.
In December Milan prosecutors opened a preliminary probe
into Vivendi's stake building in Mediaset after the
broadcaster's top shareholder Fininvest filed a complaint over
the stake building by the French group in the Italian
broadcaster.
"This does not in any way signify any accusation against any
person," Vivendi said in the statement.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)