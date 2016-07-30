MILAN, July 30 Vivendi's Chief Executive Arnaud
de Puyfontaine tells Italian daily Corriere della Sera in an
interview published on Saturday:
* Vivendi has never considered taking over Mediaset.
* A merger between Mediaset and Telecom Italia "is not our
goal and is not on our agenda."
* The original contract with Mediaset Premium cannot be
honoured because it is no longer thinkable to separate the
group's pay-TV arm from Mediaset, based on Mediaset Premium's
financials.
* A Deloitte analysis of Mediaset Premium produced figures
that are different from those provided by Mediaset
* Vivendi sent a letter to Mediaset on May 20 to explain the
situation and ask them to find a solution that would take into
account the different figures
* Mediaset's decision on Monday to issue a statement has
made public a discussion that was supposed to remain private
* French tycoon Vincent Bollore has backed away from a deal
to buy the pay-TV business of Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset in an
unexpected move that the Italian broadcaster's biggest
shareholder said could lead to a full takeover.
