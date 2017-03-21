* Dispute started in July 2016 over soured pay-TV deal
* The two groups filed further damage requests against each
other
* Tuesday hearing first in lawsuit, simply procedural
(Recasts, adds details)
By Giulia Segreti
MILAN, March 21 A legal dispute between Italian
broadcaster Mediaset and French media group Vivendi
over a soured pay-TV deal escalated on Tuesday as the
two groups sued each other for defamation on the opening day of
a trial in Milan.
The dispute stems from the French group's decision to pull
out of an April 2016 contract to buy Mediaset's Premium pay-TV
unit.
Mediaset, controlled by the family of former Italian prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi, brought the case to the Milan court,
seeking to enforce the sale contract.
The purchase of Premium was seen as a major step in French
tycoon Vincent Bollore's plan to build Vivendi into a southern
European content and video powerhouse as European media groups
face rising competition from online providers such as Netflix
and Amazon.
Vivendi, however, pulled out of the 800 million euro ($864
mln) contract last July, arguing that Premium's business plan
was unrealistic.
A further strain has developed between the two groups as
Vivendi has built a significant stake in Mediaset, leading the
Italian broadcaster to suggest the French group was planning a
hostile takeover, something Vivendi has denied.
A legal source said that during the first day of the trial
on Tuesday Vivendi said it had filed a suit against Mediaset for
alleged defamation, without quantifying the damages sought.
In turn Mediaset was also now seeking damages for comments
made in the media in recent months by Vivendi's Chief Executive
Arnaud de Puyfontaine, the source said.
Representatives for Vivendi and Mediaset declined to comment
on the matter.
Since walking away from the Premium deal, Vivendi angered
the Berlusconi family, as well as the Italian government, by
swiftly building a 28.8 percent stake in Mediaset, becoming its
second biggest shareholder.
Vivendi's CEO has denied it was planning a hostile takeover
of Mediaset and has said that its final aim is to build a
European company with global reach.
If the contract to buy Premium is not upheld, Mediaset has
said it will suffer damages of at least 1.5 billion euros.
Vivendi, which also has a 24 percent stake in Telecom Italia
, has also come under scrutiny by the Italian
communications authority over its stake building.
The watchdog will determine whether Vivendi has breached
Italian regulations that prevent companies from having an
excessive share in both the domestic telecommunications and
media sectors.
The French group will attend a hearing by the watchdog in
Rome on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9255 euros)
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Giancarlo Navach; Editing by
Paola Arosio, Greg Mahlich and Susan Fenton)