MILAN Aug 23 The key shareholder in Mediaset
said on Tuesday it had asked a Milan court to order
France's Vivendi to comply with the contract to buy the
Italian broadcaster's pay-TV unit.
Fininvest, the holding company of former Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi, wants Vivendi to pay 570 million euros in
damages for wanting to change the terms of a deal that gave it
full control of Mediaset's pay-TV Premium and handed the two
companies a 3.5 percent stake in each other.
Fininvest said in a statement the economic damage stemmed
from a fall in value of Mediaset shares - which are down almost
15 percent since Vivendi's change of heart - and harm to the
group's corporate image.
The move comes after Mediaset on Friday asked a court to
enforce the sale and order Vivendi to pay 50 million euros for
every month of delay in the deal, adding that if it fell through
it would incur in damages for at least 1.5 billion euros($1.7
billion).
($1 = 0.8820 euros)
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Valentina Za)