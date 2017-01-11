MILAN Jan 11 Mediaset's shareholder Fininvest said on Wednesday it had not received any proposal from French media group Vivendi and no negotiations exist between the two companies.

Shares in the Italian broadcaster rose more than 8 percent earlier in the day, over a report by Bloomberg saying Vivendi's Vincent Bollore could offer Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest shares in the French group in order to resolve an ongoign dispute between the two groups.

The French media giant raised its stake in Mediaset to 28.8 percent in late December, just below the 30 percent stake at which a full bid for the TV group would be required, raising concerns from both the Berlusconi family and the Italian government. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)