BRUSSELS Dec 15 Italy's Prime Minister Paolo
Gentiloni said on Thursday he considers Mediaset and the
telecommunications sector as important and will monitor it
against hostile takeovers, but this should not be interpreted as
an undue interference.
Earlier on Thursday France's Vivendi SA said it had
reached its initial goal of amassing a 20 percent stake in
Mediaset, Italy's biggest private broadcaster.
"To consider a sector as important does not mean to
interfere, unless it is one of those cases when you can use a
golden share," Gentiloni told a news conference in Brussels
after a regular European Union summit, the first he attended as
Italy's prime minister.
He said he did not discuss the issue with France's President
Francois Hollande at the summit, and added that the government
is not forbidding any action, as it is a legal matter on which
it cannot decide, but will continue to monitor Vivendi's moves.
Asked whether the government was paying more attention to
Mediaset than it did to Telecom Italia when the
telephone group was raided by foreign investors, Gentiloni said
that "the government has always followed very closely Telecom
Italia's issues".
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Chris Reese and
