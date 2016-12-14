BRIEF-Pointnorth Capital releases letter to shareholders
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board
ROME Dec 14 Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda cautioned French media group Vivendi on Wednesday against trying to launch a hostile takeover of Mediaset, saying the Italian firm operated in a strategic sector.
"It does not really seem that a totally unexpected attempt at a hostile takeover of one of Italy's largest media groups is the most appropriate way to proceed," Calenda said in a statement.
"The government will monitor the situation attentively." he added, stressing nonetheless that Rome fully respected market rules.
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer)
* Company reported a loss before net finance expense of $4.1 million for quarter, an increase from a loss of $2.6 million