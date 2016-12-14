ROME Dec 14 Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda cautioned French media group Vivendi on Wednesday against trying to launch a hostile takeover of Mediaset, saying the Italian firm operated in a strategic sector.

"It does not really seem that a totally unexpected attempt at a hostile takeover of one of Italy's largest media groups is the most appropriate way to proceed," Calenda said in a statement.

"The government will monitor the situation attentively." he added, stressing nonetheless that Rome fully respected market rules.

