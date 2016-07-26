PARIS, July 26 French media giant Vivendi
hopes to find a new common ground with Mediaset
after deciding to change the terms of its offer for the Italian
broadcaster's pay-TV unit, a spokesman for Vivendi said on
Tuesday.
"We're confident that there's a potential for a new deal,"
the spokesman said.
Vivendi Chief Executive Officer Arnaud de Puyfontaine sent a
letter on June 21 to Mediaset, informing its management that
there were "significant differences in the analysis of its
subsidiary's Mediaset Premium results," the group said in a
statement.
These differences were particularly acute in performance
forecasts for Mediaset Premium for this year as well as 2017 and
2018, the Vivendi spokesman said.
Mediaset flagged Vivendi's action earlier on Tuesday.
Vivendi, led by billionaire Vincent Bollore, confirmed in
its statement that it had sent a new proposal to Mediaset on
Monday, without elaborating.
It confirmed that it aimed at building a "major strategic
alliance" with Mediaset and Mediaset Premium.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
Andrew Callus)