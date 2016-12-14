PARIS Dec 14 Vivendi said on Wednesday it had raised its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset to 20 percent.

French tycoon Vincent Bollore said earlier this week Vivendi could buy up to a fifth in the company, stirring talk of a hostile takeover bid. It had 3 percent of Mediaset on Monday and 12.3 percent as of Tuesday disclosure. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Ingrid Melander)