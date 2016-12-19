PARIS Dec 19 France's Vivendi said on Monday that it decided to increase its stake in Mediaset within the limits of 30 percent of its share capital and voting rights.

"Vivendi's management board met today and decided... to increase its investment in Mediaset by acquiring additional shares depending on market conditions within the limits of 30% of the share capital and voting rights," the company said in a statement.

The French media giant denied on Saturday it was planning to take over Mediaset after buying 20 percent of the Italian broadcaster's capital in a move that has riled the government and stoked an ongoing row between the companies over a pay-TV deal.

