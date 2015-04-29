MILAN, April 29 Italian private broadcaster Mediaset sees opportunities to work with French group Vivendi although no joint projects are in the offing in the very short term, Mediaset vice chairman said on Wednesday.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi also said selling the Berlusconi family's controlling stake in Mediaset was out of the question, following a report in a French publication this week that Vivendi was "actively looking" at a purchase of Mediaset.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi said the group was open to a partnership for his pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium but did not want to sell the business. He added meetings between his and Rupert Murdoch's families took place regularly, including in the last few days.

Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox owns 39 percent of pay-TV group Sky. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Danilo Masoni)