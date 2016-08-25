MILAN Aug 25 Italian broadcaster Mediaset said that statements released by Vivendi on Thursday regarding a disputed pay-TV deal were devoid of any legal or commercial basis.

Vivendi last month rejected the terms for its purchase of Mediaset's pay-TV unit Premium, saying its analysis of Premium's financial forecasts differed from those provided by Mediaset.

The French media group implied on Thursday that time was on its side, saying the binding share-swap agreement it signed in April with Mediaset could be void after Sept. 30, citing the initial regulatory calendar to obtain the go-ahead from the European Commission.

Mediaset said Vivendi did not share with the Italian broadcaster the information it supplied to the European Commission, thus violating the contract's terms. It also added that under the agreement the Sept. 30 deadline is extendable.

It further reiterated that the deal signed in April was not preliminary but based on data that was "true, realistic and indisputable".

Mediaset had never shown any intention to renegotiate terms of the agreement, it added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)