MILAN, Sept 8 Italian broadcaster Mediaset has filed a complaint against Vivendi with the French stock-market regulator, in the latest twist of a legal battle between the two groups over a disputed pay-TV deal, a source close to the matter said.

Vivendi in July backed away from a deal to buy Mediaset's pay-TV unit Premium, saying its analysis of premium's financial forecasts differed from those provided by the Italian group.

Mediaset is suing Vivendi for damages. On Wednesday the Italian company also sent a letter to the French regulator AMF asking it to force Vivendi to amend statements about the pay-TV deal made in its first-half financial report, the source said.

In the report, Vivendi said the initial agreement with Mediaset was subject to a due diligence, a claim that Mediaset says is incorrect.

Vivendi declined to comment, AMF was not immediately available for comment.

The source said the Italian company was also considering asking an Italian court to fast-track its lawsuit against Vivendi, whose first hearing is currently scheduled for February 2017. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Paola Arosio)