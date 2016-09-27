MILAN, Sept 27 The board of Italian broadcaster
Mediaset has given management a mandate to press ahead
with legal action against Vivendi over a disputed
pay-TV deal, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.
The decision was taken after the French media giant did not
come up with an alternative proposal to resolve the situation,
the source said.
Mediaset, owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi,
is suing Vivendi for damages after it backed away from an April
deal to take full control of the Italian group's pay-TV unit
Premium.
"The board has given managers a mandate to proceed, if
opportune, with new actions to speed up execution of the
contract," the source said.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Stephen Jewkes)