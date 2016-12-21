PARIS/MILAN Dec 21 Vivendi Chief
Executive Officer Arnaud de Puyfontaine will meet Consob Italian
market regulators in Rome on Friday, following complaints lodged
by Italian broadcaster Mediaset, said two sources close
to the matter.
Since revealing a 3 percent stake in Mediaset last week,
Vivendi has rapidly tightened its grip on the Milan-based TV
company, becoming the group's second biggest investor after
former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's family.
On Tuesday, the French media giant - which is led by
billionaire Vincent Bollore - said it owned 25.75 percent of
Mediaset's share capital and 26.77 percent of the voting rights.
Berlusconi's Fininvest family holding company, which owns a
38.3 percent stake in Mediaset, filed a market abuse complaint
on Monday with national market authority Consob.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris,
Giulia Segreti and Giancarlo Navach in Milan; Editing by Sudip
Kar-Gupta)